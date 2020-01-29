Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.97

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.97 and last traded at C$19.94, with a volume of 504789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.84.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.65. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion and a PE ratio of 27.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.96.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$496.34 million. Analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 74.36%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

