Alicanto Minerals (ASX:AQI) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Alicanto Minerals Ltd (ASX:AQI)’s share price rose 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.06 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.06 ($0.04), approximately 1,195,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 317,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.05 ($0.04).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 million and a P/E ratio of -1.97.

About Alicanto Minerals (ASX:AQI)

Alicanto Minerals Limited, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of a portfolio of gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the Arakaka gold project covering an area of approximately 300 square kilometers located in Guyana. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

