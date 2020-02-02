February 2, 2020
Latest News

Alicanto Minerals (ASX:AQI) Stock Price Up 11.8%

John Highviewby John Highview

Alicanto Minerals Ltd (ASX:AQI)’s share price rose 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.06 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.06 ($0.04), approximately 1,195,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 317,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.05 ($0.04).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 million and a P/E ratio of -1.97.

About Alicanto Minerals (ASX:AQI)

Alicanto Minerals Limited, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of a portfolio of gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the Arakaka gold project covering an area of approximately 300 square kilometers located in Guyana. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

John Highview

View all posts by John Highview →

You might also like

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Major Shareholder Sells $122,724,217.02 in Stock

FY2019 EPS Estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BCEI)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *