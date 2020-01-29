Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.20

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.20 and traded as high as $37.76. Alico shares last traded at $37.27, with a volume of 1,121 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Alico from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $279.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter. Alico had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

In other Alico news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $47,895.04. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $335,970. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Alico by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alico by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alico by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alico by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alico by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

About Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

