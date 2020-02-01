Align Technology, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Align Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Svb Leerink analyst R. Newitter forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ALGN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.42.

ALGN opened at $257.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.96 and its 200 day moving average is $233.86. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $169.84 and a fifty-two week high of $334.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 39.1% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 58,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 928,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 21.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 9,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 7,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,993,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total transaction of $766,947.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,593.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,975 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

