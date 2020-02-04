Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Align Technology in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. William Blair also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.42.

Align Technology stock opened at $253.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $169.84 and a 52 week high of $334.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 39.1% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 58,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 928,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,011,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 21.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 9,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total value of $766,947.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,593.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuval Shaked sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $130,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,708 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,900 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

