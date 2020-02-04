Align Technology, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Northcoast Research lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Align Technology in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.42.

ALGN stock opened at $253.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.34 and its 200 day moving average is $233.44. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $169.84 and a 12-month high of $334.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Align Technology by 8.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Align Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 13.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 102.4% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total transaction of $766,947.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,593.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 7,669 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,993,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,708 shares of company stock worth $3,105,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?