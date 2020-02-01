Align Technology, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Align Technology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. William Blair also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.42.

Shares of ALGN opened at $257.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $169.84 and a 12-month high of $334.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.25%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,075,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,476,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Align Technology by 2.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 928,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 14.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 321,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,128,000 after acquiring an additional 40,117 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 318,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,576,000 after acquiring an additional 21,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,760,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total value of $766,947.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,593.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuval Shaked sold 500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $130,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,975. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds