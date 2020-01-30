Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALGN. Guggenheim cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.25.

ALGN stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.35. 104,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $169.84 and a 1-year high of $334.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.10. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Yuval Shaked sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $130,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.61, for a total transaction of $1,932,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,477 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,839.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,208 shares of company stock worth $5,037,975 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $564,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,513,000. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

