Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given New Price Target at Piper Sandler

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from to in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.42.

Shares of ALGN traded down $5.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $257.10. 1,207,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,219. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.96 and a 200-day moving average of $233.86. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $169.84 and a 52 week high of $334.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total transaction of $766,947.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,593.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 7,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,993,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,208 shares of company stock worth $5,037,975 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $49,760,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 4,163.0% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 215,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,259,000 after acquiring an additional 210,858 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 186.5% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 106,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 69,200 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,519,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Article: Current Ratio