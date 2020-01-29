Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT Raised to $280.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Align Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $270.25.

ALGN opened at $267.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $169.84 and a 1 year high of $334.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total transaction of $766,947.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,593.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $1,262,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,257 shares of company stock worth $6,300,629 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 115.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

