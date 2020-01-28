Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Down 17.5% in January

Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ALIM opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $18.15.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). The business had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALIM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on Alimera Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alimera Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In related news, Director John Snisarenko purchased 10,000 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $521,000.00. Insiders have acquired 114,000 shares of company stock worth $595,270 over the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,128,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.59% of Alimera Sciences worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

