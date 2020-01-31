Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $408.22 Million

Brokerages forecast that Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will report $408.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $418.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $394.40 million. Alkermes posted sales of $315.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alkermes.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

ALKS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.41. 1,013,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,157. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.76. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.69.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 69,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $1,382,638.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,575,176.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,920,443.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,839 in the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 276.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at $210,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkermes (ALKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com