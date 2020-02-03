Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives $24.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.78.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALKS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,920,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 69,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $1,382,638.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,228 shares in the company, valued at $15,575,176.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,795 shares of company stock worth $4,121,839. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,841 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 597,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 371,614 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2,128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 368,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 352,183 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,802,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,168,000 after purchasing an additional 194,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALKS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.33. 2,045,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,371. Alkermes has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

