Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Short Interest Up 10.5% in January

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 4,750,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALKS shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 816,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,920,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,903.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,795 shares of company stock worth $4,121,839. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 1,589.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 111,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 104,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 55,894 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 2,128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 368,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 352,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 164,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 34,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $17.81 on Thursday. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

