January 30, 2020
Latest News

All-American Sportpark (OTCMKTS:AASP) Shares Up 7.1%

John Highviewby John Highview

All-American Sportpark Inc (OTCMKTS:AASP)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.30, 2,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,682% from the average session volume of 152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.

All-American Sportpark Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AASP)

All-American Sportpark, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as Saint Andrews Golf Corporation and changed its name to All-American Sportpark, Inc in December 1998. All-American Sportpark, Inc was founded in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

John Highview

View all posts by John Highview →

You might also like

Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)

HAYS PLC/ADR Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Ayodhya verdict: Jamiat files review plea

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *