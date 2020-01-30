All-American Sportpark (OTCMKTS:AASP) Shares Up 7.1%

All-American Sportpark Inc (OTCMKTS:AASP)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.30, 2,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,682% from the average session volume of 152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.

All-American Sportpark Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AASP)

All-American Sportpark, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as Saint Andrews Golf Corporation and changed its name to All-American Sportpark, Inc in December 1998. All-American Sportpark, Inc was founded in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?