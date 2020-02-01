Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Issue — Dividend of $0.10

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) declared a — dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Monday, March 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $37.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $38.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,590. Company insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

