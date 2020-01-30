Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 7.65%.

NASDAQ ABTX traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 126,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,667. The company has a market capitalization of $753.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $38.95.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,721.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $36,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,002.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,090. 10.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

