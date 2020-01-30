Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Allegiant Travel updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 16.50-19.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $16.50-19.00 EPS.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $163.16 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $120.83 and a 1 year high of $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.48.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.58.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

