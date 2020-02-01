Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $182.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $186.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sidoti reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.58.

ALGT opened at $168.04 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $120.91 and a fifty-two week high of $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,885,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,613,000 after acquiring an additional 61,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,241,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 25.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 230,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,541,000 after acquiring an additional 47,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

