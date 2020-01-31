Allegiant Travel Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Allegiant Travel has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allegiant Travel to earn $17.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.26. 3,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $120.91 and a one year high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.54 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Sidoti reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.58.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

