Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Hits New 12-Month High at $131.02

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $131.02 and last traded at $130.99, with a volume of 6870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.44.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Allegion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.28 and a 200 day moving average of $111.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,395.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $549,591.91. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 191.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Allegion by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Allegion by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index