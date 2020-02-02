Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

NYSE ADS opened at $102.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $99.20 and a 12 month high of $182.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jabodon PT Co. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 34,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 20,723 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

