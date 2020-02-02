Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 20.50-20.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.7 billion.Alliance Data Systems also updated its FY20 guidance to approx $20.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADS. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Argus lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.81.

NYSE ADS traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,416. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $99.20 and a 52-week high of $182.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.04 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.69%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

