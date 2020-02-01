Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Cfra

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price cut by Cfra from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.81.

Alliance Data Systems stock traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.79. 1,725,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,416. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $99.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 47.40%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jabodon PT Co. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 34,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 20,723 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

