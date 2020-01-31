Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliance Data Systems updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 20.50-20.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to approx $20.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ADS traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,521. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $99.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 11.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price target on Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

