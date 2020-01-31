AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98.

About AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

