AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd (NYSE:AWF) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $12.41 and last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 6510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 59.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,501,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,690,000 after acquiring an additional 557,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,161,000 after acquiring an additional 297,585 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the third quarter worth $755,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 3.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,259,794 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 43,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 39.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,216 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 39,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Company Profile (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

