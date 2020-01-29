AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:AFB)

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE AFB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,128. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $14.15.

About AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

