Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Receives €232.77 Average PT from Analysts

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €232.77 ($270.66).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €255.00 ($296.51) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Independent Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of FRA ALV traded up €4.30 ($5.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €219.55 ($255.29). 1,017,906 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is €219.50 and its 200 day moving average is €213.42. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a one year high of €206.80 ($240.47).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

