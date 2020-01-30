Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Short Interest Update

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 159,400 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AESE opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $69.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.26.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.04 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AESE shares. Stephens started coverage on Allied Esports Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Allied Esports Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 92,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Allied Esports Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI