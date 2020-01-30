Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Shares Gap Up to $4.35

Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ:AHPI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $4.35. Allied Healthcare Products shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 14,044 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Allied Healthcare Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter.

About Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High