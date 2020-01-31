Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHPI traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $3.89. 2,299,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,816. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 17.53% and a negative net margin of 4.64%.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment.

