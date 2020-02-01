Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

AMOT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Allied Motion Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut Allied Motion Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.50.

AMOT stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.84. 73,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,771. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $440.06 million, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.48. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $96.63 million during the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 4.53%. Research analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $295,435.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,072 shares in the company, valued at $48,249,405.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,849,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,534 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after buying an additional 81,162 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

