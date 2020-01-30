Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMOT. Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $46.14. 41,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,898. Allied Motion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average is $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.02 million, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $96.63 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $295,435.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,072 shares in the company, valued at $48,249,405.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $252,686.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,063,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,489,523.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,615 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,934 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 35.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 34,282 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

