Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$128.24 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

