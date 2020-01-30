Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$58.00 to C$59.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment traded as high as C$55.66 and last traded at C$55.59, with a volume of 27920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$55.46.

AP.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.93.

In related news, Director Gerald R. Connor sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total transaction of C$388,452.74. Also, Director Michael R. Emory purchased 2,130 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$50.94 per share, with a total value of C$108,497.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,246 shares in the company, valued at C$8,671,990.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Story: Buy Rating