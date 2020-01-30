Allison Dorval Sells 3,128 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) CFO Allison Dorval sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $41,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.47. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $28.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.42. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 72.64%. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VYGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 831.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 67,064 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

