Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Short Interest Update

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,830,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 11,710,000 shares. Currently, 26.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 538,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 58.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,562,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 64.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,443,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,459 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 70.3% during the third quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 906,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 374,028 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,967,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 311,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

ALLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

NASDAQ:ALLO traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,928. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.44. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?