Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.64

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.64 and last traded at $21.64, with a volume of 2162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLO. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 48.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 70.3% in the third quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 906,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 374,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?