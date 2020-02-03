Allot Communications (ALLT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Allot Communications to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $27.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.70 million. On average, analysts expect Allot Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALLT stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $329.44 million, a PE ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLT. BidaskClub raised shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

