Allstate (ALL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Allstate to post earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ALL stock opened at $118.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.86 and a 200-day moving average of $108.34. Allstate has a 12-month low of $86.81 and a 12-month high of $120.11.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor acquired 44,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.42.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

