Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Short Interest Up 15.0% in January

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 3,400,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of ALL traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.37. 50,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Allstate has a 12-month low of $86.13 and a 12-month high of $118.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.18.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Allstate will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.42.

In other Allstate news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

