Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Short Interest Update

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,180,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the December 31st total of 11,590,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

ALLY traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.25. 2,757,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,243,405. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.15.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $70,437.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,969,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,768,000 after acquiring an additional 360,987 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at $11,240,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1,287.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

