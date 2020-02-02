Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Trading Up 7.8%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) was up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55, approximately 221,683 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 222,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.74.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

About Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

