Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.28.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $4,830,054.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,441 shares of company stock valued at $14,588,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 50,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 496,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,030,000 after acquiring an additional 289,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,353,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after acquiring an additional 44,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

ALNY stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.35. 26,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,334. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.38. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $65.81 and a 52 week high of $125.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 2.44.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $0.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.88%. The business had revenue of $70.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)