Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $12.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $299.30 million, a PE ratio of 609.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31.

In other news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $116,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AOSL. ValuEngine raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

