Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ:AOSL traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 166,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $299.30 million, a P/E ratio of 609.80 and a beta of 1.07. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $116,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

