Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the December 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of APT opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $7.86.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

