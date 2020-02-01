Alphabet (GOOGL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Alphabet to post earnings of $12.77 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,432.78 on Friday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,500.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $988.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,402.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,275.98.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,483.09.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

