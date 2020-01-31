Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Short Interest Update

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 3,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $20.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,434.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,396. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,500.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,400.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1,274.55. The stock has a market cap of $988.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,483.09.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?